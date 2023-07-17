SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 65,361 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 317,282 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,058 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $84.92 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $86.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

