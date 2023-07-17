SG Americas Securities LLC Has $17.16 Million Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 943,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

NYSE:STLA opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

