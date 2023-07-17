SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,874 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $13,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,530,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,346,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after acquiring an additional 230,522 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,325,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,581,000 after acquiring an additional 146,162 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 510,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,386,000 after acquiring an additional 110,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 502,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 110,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

