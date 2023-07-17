SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Credicorp worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $151.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.