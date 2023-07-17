SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 512,119 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 851,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 512,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 68,201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 22.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 113.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.