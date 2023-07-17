Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Securities cut Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cryoport Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 14.54 and a quick ratio of 13.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $154,936.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cryoport by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 50.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 64.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

