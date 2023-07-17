SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5,325.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 101.6% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 144,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73,010 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,015,000 after purchasing an additional 286,654 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $64.44 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at $628,854,810.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

