SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.24% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

