SG Americas Securities LLC Has $15.79 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,516,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,253,890 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wipro worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Up 2.5 %

WIT stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.36.

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.