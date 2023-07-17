SG Americas Securities LLC Has $20.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,809 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after acquiring an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

