SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $793,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 153,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 2.3 %

LSXMA stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

