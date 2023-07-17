SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1,553.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,458 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,108 shares of company stock worth $8,754,352 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.72.

NYSE BSX opened at $53.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.