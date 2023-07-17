SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $16,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,633,000 after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,746,000 after acquiring an additional 127,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.7 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

NYSE:IRM opened at $59.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.