ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.19 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $584.32 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014207 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,107.67 or 1.00088253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01016689 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $576.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

