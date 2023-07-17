Solana Trading Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $10.76 billion and approximately $782.37 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $26.72 or 0.00088828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008916 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Solana Profile
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 552,619,897 coins and its circulating supply is 402,682,814 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. Solana’s official message board is solana.com/news. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Solana Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.
