Nervos Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.45 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $117.92 million and $2.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,089.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00301369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.00809708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00546434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00062427 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00120750 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,085,057,427 coins and its circulating supply is 41,486,355,154 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.