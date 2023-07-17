SPACE ID Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $90.23 million and approximately $19.99 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,350,955 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.26903371 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $14,946,532.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

