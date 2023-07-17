Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $14.03 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $135.66 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $14.03 or 0.00046657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,590,973 coins and its circulating supply is 345,871,523 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.