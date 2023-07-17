Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 269 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,870 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,065,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $48.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $53.51. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.