Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,674,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $678,950,000 after buying an additional 394,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,811,000 after buying an additional 1,099,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after buying an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,263,000 after buying an additional 381,953 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MPLX. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Mplx Stock Down 0.9 %

MPLX opened at $34.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.90%.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.