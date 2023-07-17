Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,342 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 302,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 50,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $49.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.