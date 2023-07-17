Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

