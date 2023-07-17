Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,537 Shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:EPV – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,537 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 1st quarter worth about $5,596,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe Profile

The ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (EPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE All Cap Developed Europe index. The fund provides a daily leveraged inverse (-2x) exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of European developed markets equities. EPV was launched on Jun 18, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

