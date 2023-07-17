Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 36,628 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,628 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 187,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $27.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

