Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $702,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MARB opened at $20.00 on Monday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $88 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

