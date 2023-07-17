Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

