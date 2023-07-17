Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after buying an additional 173,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $99.50 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.