Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,335 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $208.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

