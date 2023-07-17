Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $61,205,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $51,993,000. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock opened at $149.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $160.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.35.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

