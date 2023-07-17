Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.