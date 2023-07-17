Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 5,315 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $99.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

