iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $147,818,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $105.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

