Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,670 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

