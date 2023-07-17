Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,778 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.30 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

