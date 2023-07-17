Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,195 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

