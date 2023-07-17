Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 381 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

