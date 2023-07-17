Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,065 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

