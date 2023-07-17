Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.55 Million in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCOFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Cavco Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,596,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 864.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $298.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.91 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.83.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $476.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.70 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 11.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

