Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,875 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

