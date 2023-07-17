Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 3,089 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

