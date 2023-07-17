Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

Shares of MS opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.03. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

