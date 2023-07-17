Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 6,115 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196,251 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

