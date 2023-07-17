First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $78.80 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $80.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.