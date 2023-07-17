Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,548 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,734,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

