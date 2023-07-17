Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 12,267 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.01.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $112.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

