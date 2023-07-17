Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,542 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.68% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund tracks an index of global firms engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The portfolio is weighted by market cap or equally based on a proprietary system.

