Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,473 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $116.20 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.92.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

