Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $73.52 on Monday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

