Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 307.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Shira Ridge Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST opened at $50.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.