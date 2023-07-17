Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $188.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

